World record swim Mallorca to Ibiza

By John Smith • 26 June 2023 • 15:11

Neil Agius starts his record attempt Credit: Neil Agius Facebook

FORMER Olympic swimmer Neil Agius from Malta is undertaking a world record attempt to swim 100 miles (160 kilometres) from Mallorca to Ibiza.

He announced his plans at the Palma International Boat Show on April 26 and finally entered the water on Monday June 26 with the target of completing the swim in around 72 hours.

According to the swimmer, this attempt will be the longest non-stop, unassisted, current neutral, open water sea swim ever undertaken.

He has been preparing for this challenge for months and is supported by a team of around 25 volunteers and professionals made up of medics, swim observers, navigators, skippers and crew, motivators, media and a nutritionist, who will ensure that he remains safe and healthy throughout the swim.

There is more to this swim than a simple attempt to set a world record as he wants use the publicity to draw attention to the ongoing problem of pollution and pollutants in the seas and oceans.

This, the latest in a series of long swims that Neil Agius has undertaken, (the longest until now being 124 kilometres between the Maltese islands of Linoso and Gozo) comes shortly after the signing on June 19 of the United Nations High Seas Treaty which is supported by some 193 countries worldwide.

With the Balearic Islands and Malta being so dependent upon the sea, Mallorca seemed a natural starting point for this ambitious record attempt with both territories trying to combat the dangers to the marine environment whilst at the same time having to rely on tourism as a way of enhancing their economies.

The 100 Mile Swim is supported by the Mallorca Preservation Foundation as well as Neil’s own NGO, Wave of Change Malta, Ocibar Marinas, and the Palma International Boat Show, and is sponsored by Atlas Insurance.

This is clearly a very testing time for the swimmer and he will know within the next three days whether he has been successful in his attempt.