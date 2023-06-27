Antarctic Fire Angels challenge stereotypes

By John Smith • 27 June 2023 • 16:53

Virtual presentation by the Antarctic Fire Angels Credit: Government of Gibraltar

CHILDREN at the Notre Dame School in Gibraltar were delighted to take part in a virtual presentation by a special group of female fire fighters, the Antarctic Fire Angels on June 27.

This all female group is planning to ski 1,130 kilometres from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole in November 2023.

They are undertaking this challenge both unassisted and unsupported pulling 85+ kg pulks (basically supply sleds) in temperatures as low as -50c with possible wind speeds of over 60mph in approximately 45 days.

They need to average 25 kg per day to be recognised as the world’s first Emergency Services team to achieve this success.

Apart from the fact that this is a genuinely difficult and potentially dangerous adventure, the three women firefighters involved, Georgina Gilbert, Rebecca Openshaw-Rowe, and Rebecca Hinchley are determined to challenge gender stereotypes and to be visible role models to women and girls.

The presentation made by Georgina Gilbert was organised because the school had managed to raise £350 towards support of the challenge and some 95 Year two pupils were invited to not only learn all about the plans for the journey but also had the chance to wear firefighters helmets.

Fittingly, the school’s motto is ‘Dream, believe, achieve’ and the children were encouraged to ask questions not only about the Antarctic and training which had started in Norway but also about the problems that might be faced in adverse conditions and how Georgina thought the group would be able to cope.

What they learned during the presentation will be helpful as far as their ongoing education on the human condition, weather, geography, environmental change and the need to challenge gender stereotypes as the children become adults.

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said, “The Antarctic Fire Angels have set themselves no mean feat. Their expedition to ski to the South Pole is a hugely ambitious one and powerfully disrupts traditional gender roles.

“I think that it is extremely important for all young children to have positive visible role models and for young girls in particular to see that they can aspire to any career or profession.

Regrettably, we do not yet have women in the fire services in Gibraltar so this, in a way, helps to address that invisibility.

“I am therefore very grateful that the Ministry of Equality has been able to facilitate this opportunity to showcase female firefighters and adventurers. I am sure that an event like this will leave an indelible impression on the children and remind them that nothing should prevent them from fulfilling their potential and dreams.”