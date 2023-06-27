Axarquia’s Allure: Tourism Body Launches Maps Of Axarquia’s Top Attractions

By Betty Henderson • 27 June 2023 • 15:26
Tourists are invited to explore more of Axarquia
Photo credit: La Asociación para la Promoción Turística de la Axarquía (APTA)
THE Axarquía Tourist Promotion Association (APTA) unveiled its exciting summer tourism campaign on Tuesday, June 27.
APTA has distributed a variety of printed advertising and information materials in tourist offices throughout Andalucia, encouraging tourists to discover Axarquia during their holidays. Freshly updated to feature the latest activities, these materials promise to ignite the wanderlust within travellers, inspiring them to go off the beaten track.
The tourism campaign extends its reach to museums, hotels, travel agencies, and car rental companies, guaranteeing a large audience of visiting tourists.
The tourism materials include a pocket-sized foldable map, which is also available in seven languages. Informative brochures highlight favourite tourist activities including mountain and olive grove walks and hikes, Mudejar architecture, raisin and avocado growing regions and wine tours.
APTA’s President, Álvaro Hurtado, spoke about the timing behind the campaign, “With the summer influx of visitors, we have a tremendous opportunity to showcase our diverse tourism resources and vibrant culinary and cultural attractions”.
