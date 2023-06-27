Chelsea Star On Verge Of Completing AC Milan Transfer

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 16:26

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus Cheek is believed to be on the verge of completing a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

According to a tweet from the respected transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement has been reached between both parties.

He wrote this Tuesday, June 27: “AC Milan are closing in on Ruben Loftus Cheek deal, verbal agreement in place with Chelsea on permanent move — here we go #ACMilan Medical will be scheduled once final details are sorted between clubs. Long term contract agreed. Fee confirmed: €16m plus €4m add ons”.

AC Milan are closing in on Ruben Loftus Cheek deal, verbal agreement in place with Chelsea on permanent move — here we go 🚨🔴⚫️ #ACMilan Medical will be scheduled once final details are sorted between clubs. Long term contract agreed. Fee confirmed: €16m plus €4m add ons. pic.twitter.com/124hUsfGvq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

Loftus Cheek has been at Stamford Bridge since he was eight

The 27-year-old has been with the Blues since he was eight years old, making his senior debut in a UEFA Champions League group match against Sporting CP at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2014.

He made his Premier League debut later that same month. Jose Mourinho brought him on as a late sub for Oscar in an eventual 0-0 draw with Manchester City.

On the international stage, in November 2017, Loftus-Cheek won the ‘Man of the Match’ award in his very first outing for England. He played the full 90 minutes of a goalless friendly with Germany. Gareth Southgate subsequently included him in the 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

His form for Chelsea has often been frustrating as he has not lived up to his full potential. A move to Italy could be a tonic that will see the midfielder invigorated in a new environment.

Several big names have already left Chelsea

A host of top names are heading out of the Stamford Bridge exit doors since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has been tasked with thinning out the bloated squad he inherited from Frank Lampard.

N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech have already switched to the Saudi Pro League. Portuguese striker Joao Felix has returned to his parent club, Atletico Madrid after a short and less-than-impressive loan spell in London.

Mateo Kovacic is also known to be deep in negotiations with treble-winners Manchester City and is expected to move to the Etihad any day soon.