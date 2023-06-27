Second Chelsea Star ‘Really Keen’ on Joining AC Milan

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 June 2023 • 9:00

Credit: "Chelsea FC Stadium Viewing" by markyharky is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic would be very keen on playing in Italy for AC Milan, following in the footsteps of Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Pulisic has never been able to establish himself as a regular at Chelsea since he joined the club for £57.6 million back in 2019 having started just 55 league games and netting a very unimpressive 20 times for the Blues.

The American international has been keen for a move away from Stamford Bridge for almost a year now as he wanted to get game time ahead of last winter’s World Cup, which saw Newcastle United heavily tipped with a move for the winger.

However, Chelsea seemingly saw Newcastle as a league rival for them so wouldn’t sanction any deal, although that logic was clearly flawed given that the Magpies finished in the top four and the Blues languished in the bottom half of the table, so were never rivals.

Chelsea’s exodus this summer has been something very impressive as they are managing to shift a load of high earners – a lot of them to Saudi Arabia it has to be said – but then the likes of Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz are all set to join top European clubs.

Pulisic keen on Serie A switch

Loftus-Cheek is another one that’s failed to establish himself in one position at Chelsea with just 47 league starts to his name as well as two loan spells in the middle of his career, but he looks set for a new challenge at AC Milan, who are planning for life without Sandro Tonali.

“For Christian Pulisic, negotiations are on between Pulisic and AC Milan,” Romano claimed. “The player would be really keen on experiencing Italy but at the moment, still nothing is imminent with the clubs.”

Chelsea’s exodus is set to continue

It’s pretty clear that Pulisic’s minutes at Chelsea are going to decrease even more this season with Christopher Nkunku and Nicholas Jackson all going to be way ahead of him in the pecking order given how much the former cost and that the latter is a Mauricio Pochettino signing.

AC Milan clearly see Chelsea as a good place to be recruiting for this term due to their Financial Fair Play issues and also because they will soon have around £60 million burning a hole in their pocket after selling on Tonali.