Easier communication with Guardia Civil

By John Smith • 27 June 2023 • 18:01
Announcing the new guide
Credit: Guardia Civil
Alert to this, the director general of the Guardia Civil, Leonardo Marcos, and the executive vice-president of the ONCE Foundation (which strives for Social Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities) Alberto Durán presented today, June 27, a guide with pictograms to improve communication between patrols and people with cognitive difficulties.
This simple guide which comprises of a number of drawings is intended to make it easier for people who suffer difficulties in communication to be able to explain any problems that they may have with officers from the Guardia Civil.
It is intended that the guide will be available this summer and officers will also have access to it on any electronic device they may carry such as included in electronic devices such as tablets or computers.
To make the situation easier for some foreign visitors or residents, the 46-page booklet, will also be translated into English and French to make communication easier for those who speak no Spanish.
The pictogram guide includes emergency situations in which people with these cognitive difficulties may find themselves, such as robberies, assaults, accidents, or indeed several other situations that require the use of one of these drawings or a combination of several to explain them.
The first page of the guide will consist of a number of easy to understand questions which will then direct the officer and the person with whom they are communicating to a range of different options with the aim of making it possible to identify and resolve the problem through a logical sequence.
Both the Guardia Civil and ONCE believe that this new approach will make it less stressful for those with a problem and allow officers to resolve what could be difficult situations more quickly and efficiently.
