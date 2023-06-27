EasyJet Puts Thousands Of Flights On Sale For Spring 2024

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 17:28

Image of easyJet aircraft. Credit: Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

EasyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has put its spring 2024 schedule on sale.

This means that 100,000 flights between 24 March and 2 June 2024, including Easter, are now available to book.

Of these, over 60,000 flights to and from the UK are now on sale and customers can get a great deal by booking early at easyJet.com or via the mobile app, with seats available from £24.99.

Pandemic flight vouchers have been extended

With more flights to choose from, the airline is also now extending the validity of any vouchers issued throughout the pandemic.

Any customers who opted to receive a voucher during the pandemic and are yet to redeem it will now have their voucher validity automatically extended from 31 July 2023 to 31 January 2024. This will provide them with more time and more choices for making a future booking.

The extensions will be carried out over the coming weeks and customers will be notified directly once their voucher has been extended.

Customers with vouchers do not have to have flown by the time the voucher expires and vouchers can be used to book flights to any easyJet destination.

Package holidays for 2024 have also gone on sale

Today, Tuesday, June 27, also sees thousands more package holidays for spring 2024 available to book through easyJet holidays.

This release means even more destinations and flight options will be available for holidaymakers heading to Europe’s best-loved beach and city destinations.

The holiday company offers packages including flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and a best price guarantee.

Ali Gayward, the UK Country Manager for easyJet, commented: “We are delighted to be putting our spring 2024 schedule on sale today so that customers can book early and enjoy great value fares on flights and package holidays for a spring break or Easter getaway and to provide even more time for those with unredeemed vouchers to use them to book something to look forward to”.

“With our schedule now available to book up until 2 June 2024, our customers can choose from an unrivalled range of nearly 1000 routes to more than 150 airports in 35 countries across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East”.

During the pandemic, easyJet provided customers on cancelled flights with options to receive a refund, or transfer to an alternative flight free of charge, or receive a voucher.

The airline has continued to extend the validity of these vouchers to provide customers with more opportunities to redeem them and has continued to contact customers directly to remind them of the vouchers they have available.

Customers can also check their voucher balance and expiry date on easyJet.com via the airline’s voucher checker tool.