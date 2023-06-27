End Of Mandatory Masks In Hospitals And Pharmacies In Spain Is Delayed

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 0:46

The date for the abolition of mandatory masks in hospitals, pharmacies and health centres in Spain will now be delayed.

José Miñones, the Minister of Health, warned this morning, Monday, June 26, that the definitive withdrawal of the obligatory use of masks would not be dealt with at Tuesday’s Council of Ministers, but “as soon as possible”.

“We know that it will not be tomorrow in the Council of Ministers because it is not simply the issue of masks but a whole health crisis decree, which has to be informed and has to go through the corresponding administrative procedures”, he said, without explaining further.

“The consultation has been made to the Inter-territorial Health Council, which was the objective that we had as a priority”, he added.

Miñones alleged that he now planned to submit it to the Council of Ministers; “When we can, as soon as possible, which is the objective, so we can make the corresponding announcement of the withdrawal of the masks and of all the measures that were approved with this crisis decree”.

“It is very important to inform people correctly that the removal of masks is not currently authorised”, he emphasised. He added that: “What we want is for their use to be highly recommended” and “self-responsibility” on the part of the public. For example, that: “Those who have symptoms should wear masks”.

Last Friday 23, the Interterritorial Health Council supported the definitive withdrawal of the mandatory use of masks in health centres, hospitals, pharmacies and other social and health centres, such as nursing homes, physiotherapy clinics or dentists.

Yesterday, Sunday 25, Juan José Badiola, the Professor of Animal Health, and director of the Centre for Encephalopathies and Communicable Diseases of the University of Zaragoza, stated that although he believed the end of the use of the mask in the health field was “good news”, he was farsighted and recommended: “Save them for the future and it goes without saying why”.

After the Interterritorial Health Council endorsed the definitive withdrawal last week, Badiola said he had doubts about whether it would be necessary to maintain its use in certain parts of the health system, such as the emergency department.

“To combat the pandemic we had two key tools, which have been masks and vaccines, and the former is a cheap product whose help in containing the virus has been impressive”, as reported by larazon.es.