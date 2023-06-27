Feria Fever: Mijas Prepares For Major Community Celebration With Arrival of Las Lagunas Fair

By Betty Henderson • 27 June 2023 • 9:12

The fair in Las Lagunas is a vibrant community affair. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas

THE community in Mijas spent the last week putting the final touches on preparations for its vibrant summer celebration, the Feria de Las Lagunas fair, which begins on Wednesday, June 28 and lasts until Sunday, July 2.

Announcing the details for the fair, the Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, described the fair as an unmissable event, saying, “The Feria de Las Lagunas has become an essential fixture on the Costa del Sol’s events calendar.”

The daytime fair, held at Cortijo Don Elías, will offer a delightful experience with a wide variety of musical performances From traditional flamenco rhythms to contemporary beats, there will be something to suit every taste.

Over the weekend of the fair, guests will be treated to energetic performances by well-known artists like Los Toreros Muertos, Easy-S, and Las Migas. The packed programme of cultural activities also includes favourite local traditions like a ‘trilla’ exhibition showcasing music and traditions from the countryside around Mijas.

The Feria de Las Lagunas fair is not only about music and entertainment; it’s also a time to pay homage to the older members of the community. Around 1,200 elderly people from the local area will be treated to a special tribute dinner on Thursday, June 29.

This year, the fair also aims to be inclusive by providing a designated quiet period from 7:30pm to 9pm, allowing children with special needs to enjoy the fair celebrations without noise barriers.