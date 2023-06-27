Field of Dreams: Estepona Launches Bid to Host Amputee Football Champions League

By Betty Henderson • 27 June 2023 • 9:35

Estepona wants to host the international competition. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona

ESTEPONA has joined the competition to host the prestigious Champions League of Amputee Football.

Authorities announced their bid to host the football tournament on Friday, June 23. On Friday morning, a panel of experts from the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF) arrived to assess the town’s suitability for hosting the contest.

The EAFF experts, accompanied by UEFA representatives, explored various sports facilities, including the town athletics stadium and the Francisco Muñoz Pérez Football Stadium.

If Estepona secures the opportunity, the event which is set to take place in November, would offer immense exposure and bring prestige to the town, as UEFA plays a significant role in its organisation.

Estepona’s Mayor, José María García Urbano, warmly welcomed the experts from the EAFF and shared the town’s desire to host the tournament. The mayor highlighted the significance of the tournament, featuring teams from countries including France, the UK, Poland, and Turkey.

Estepona’s dedication to accessibility makes it an ideal host for this inspiring competition. Mayor García Urbano shed light on the town’s progress in becoming accessible for disabled people.

He closed by saying that the town wants to raise awareness of amputee football, one of the newest and emerging branches of the sport.

The town now awaits EAFF’s decision which is expected to come after they finish assessing other potential host locations.