Flying The Flag: Velez-Malaga Raise Their Three Blue Flags

By Betty Henderson • 27 June 2023 • 11:31

Authorities hoist one of the Blue Flags. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Velez-Malaga

VELEZ-MALAGA’S coastal treasures have once again claimed their rightful place among the country’s elite, raising their prestigious Blue Flags.

Torre del Mar, Benajarafe, and the Caleta de Velez proudly hoisted up their Blue Flags on Thursday, June 22, after authorities collected them during a prize ceremony in Cadiz. The beaches won the Blue Flag awards back in May.

The Blue Flags are cause for celebration. Recipients of the prestigious award face rigorous investigation by coastal authorities, but Velez-Malaga’s beaches passed the test with flying colours.

The Mayor of Velez-Malaga Jesús Lupiáñez and Deputy Mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia shared their joy at collecting the Blue Flag awards.

Lupiáñez explained, “The Blue Flags flying on our beaches represent a global symbol of quality. We are immensely proud to receive this recognition, strengthening our position as a premier tourist destination and enhancing the reputation of our beaches”.

Pérez Atencia congratulated the enormous efforts of everyone involved that contributed to the Blue Flag triumph, praising the community spirit everywhere around Velez-Malaga.

He thanked the council, maintenance teams, and lifeguards for their commitment to the beaches, saying that the Blue Flags are a testament of their achievements.

All are invited to explore the 22 kilometres of uninterrupted Blue Flag territory along Velez-Malaga’s coastline, which is also the proud winner of more than 40 prizes for its excellent quality beaches.