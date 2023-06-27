Former Man Utd Star To Join Dragon’s Den

By John Ensor • 27 June 2023 • 16:46

BBC's Dragon's Den. Credit: BBC Dragon's Den/Twitter.com

A former Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit is due to appear on the top BBC show Dragon’s Den.

It has been revealed that Gary Neville, 48, has been signed up to appear as a guest Dragon on the hit BBC programme, according to Manchester Evening News.

According to reports filming of the iconic BBC show has already begun. The show, which gives prospective entrepreneurs just three minutes to showcase their ideas to business leaders is set for its twenty-first series and businessman Neville has his seat booked.

The Official BBC Dragon’s Den Facebook page briefly reports that ‘GNev2 and [fashion mogul] Emma Grede will be joining us as guest dragons!’ where they will sit alongside long-standing show favourites Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones.

Neville, who will be swapping the football pitch for sales pitch, will see budding businesspeople keen to make an impression in their brief presentations.

Speaking about the forthcoming programme Neville commented: ‘I am excited to join the Dragons and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den.

‘I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you’ve had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success.

‘Business is all about managing people and managing yourself and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience to help the entrepreneurs we’ll meet in the Den reach their potential.’

Commissioning Editor for the programme, Sarah Clay said: ‘Creative renewal is key to keeping such long-running flagship shows at the top of their game. Our brilliant guest Dragons Emma and Gary, bring a different type of fire to the Den and create a new dynamic we hope Dragons fans will thoroughly enjoy.’

Footballer turned businessman Neville part-owns League Two side Salford City along with several other former Manchester United teammates. He also has a number of business interests in Manchester including two hotels, and the St Michael’s property development in the city centre.