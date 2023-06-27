By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 June 2023 • 18:00

FOO FIGHTERS to release brand new album on THIS date, a year after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins Image: Antonio Scorza Shutterstock.com

The Foo Fighters – who were a surprise act at Glastonbury 2023 – have now gone one step further by announcing tour dates in the United Kingdom.

It was widely speculated that The Foo Fighters would turn up and person a set at Glastonbury 2023 and they certainly didn’t disappoint as they came out – originally under the name of The Chrunups – and pleased a blockbuster crowd.

Many were sent back into a time warp when listening to some of The Foo Fighters’ classics including Learn To Fly, Best of You and also The Pretender and the band are now looking to capitalise on this hype and recent publicity.

This is because they’ve just announced in the last 24 hours a handful of UK tour dates for 2024 that are likely to be snapped up ever quickly with the Foo Fighters now right at the forefront of many people’s minds.

Foo Fighters announce UK Tour dates

It’s a very sensible and smart ploy from the band to have released a new album this year, played a blockbuster set at Glastonbury 2023 and now are set to relive their better years by touring the United Kingdom.

The Everything Or Nothing At All Tour is set to grace several high-profile locations up and down the United Kingdom including the likes of Hampden Park, London Stadium and also the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Everything Or Nothing At All Tour Announced in the UK for 2024! 🇬🇧 Presale: Begins on Wednesday, 28 June at 9am BST, ends on Thursday, 29 June at 10pm BST General Onsale: Friday, 30 June at 9am BST See all upcoming shows here: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu pic.twitter.com/Iqo6aVixa6 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 27, 2023

The band have released some important detail for fans as well about tickets and when they can try their luck to buy some with a pre-sale going live on June 28th starting at 9 Am and will run until the following day at 10 PM.

Tickets expected to sell out quickly

However, for the general public that do not gain access to the pre-sale, they will have to wait a few extra days as they won’t become available until June 30th at 9 AM when they go live to the entire world.

The Foo Fighters will kick off their UK tour in June and then they’ll go on to play five shows with two of them taking place in London and will very likely attract a bumper crowd it’s set to be a busy 2024 for the band as they also rap up their Australia and New Zealand tour at the beginning of the year.