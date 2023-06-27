Hold Your Horses: Alhaurin’s ARCH Rescue Centre Takes Extended Summer Break

By Betty Henderson • 27 June 2023 • 17:32
The horses will be lovingly cared for during the summer break.
Photo credit: ARCH
THE Andalucian Rescue Centre for Horses (ARCH) in Alhaurin el Grande is beginning its summer hiatus. From Sunday, July 2, the horse rescue centre is no longer open to the public on Sundays.
Due to extensive road works on nearby access roads, ARCH is closing its doors earlier than usual. The break will then continue until early September due to the summer heat.
The centre is expected to reopen to visitors in early September, but the horses will receive expert care during the summer break.
Supporters can still stay connected with ARCH during the summer and follow their remarkable work through the horse rescue website, and their Facebook page, Centro Andalusi de Rescate de Caballos.
