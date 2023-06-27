Local Beauty Sensation: Torre Del Mar’s Lola Wilson Represents Spain in International Pageant

By Betty Henderson • 27 June 2023 • 12:20

The beauty queen returned to her roots. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Vélez-Málaga

IN A display of hometown pride, the Mayor of Velez-Malaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, and other councillors welcomed Miss España, and local resident, Lola Wilson ahead of an international pageant.

The council met the beauty queen at a ceremony on Friday, June 23 before her Miss Supranational adventure.

Lola, a young resident from Torre del Mar, explained she was all set to represent Spain in the upcoming Miss Supranational pageant, which began in Krakow, Poland on Monday, June 26. Lola explained she would embark on this three-week journey in the pageant which lasts until Friday, July 15.

The Torre del Mar resident has joined 90 other beautiful contestants from around the world in Poland where they will be judged on a range of criteria and in different categories in the pageant.

During their meeting, the mayor congratulated Lola on her victory as Miss España, a pageant title which has thrust her into the national and international spotlight.

Lola added, “I’m excited and ready to give it my all in Poland. The experience has been incredible, and I believe I can make Spain proud in this pageant”.

The mayor also presented Lola with a miniature replica of El Cerro Hermitage church, a thoughtful gift created by Amivel members. Miss España, Lola Wilson, is also connected to the local community through her work at a social project with Asprovélez.

The council later took to Facebook to wish the model “good luck”, reposting her picture in the airport. The council added that Spain “couldn’t be better represented” than with the local beauty.