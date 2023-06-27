Man Shoots His Former Partner Before Committing Suicide In Malaga Town Of Torrox

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 19:25

Image of Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

A man allegedly tried to kill his ex-partner this Tuesday, June 27, by shooting her with a firearm in the Malaga town of Torrox, before committing suicide.

The incident occurred just after 3:55 pm this afternoon in the Las Protegidas district of the coastal town. It is believed that the man went looking for his former partner with the supposed intention of ending her life.

Sources close to the investigation informed malagahoy.es that when he located the woman, he shot her more than one time. He subsequently shot himself dead.

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation

An investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil into what could be a case of domestic abuse.

According to the 112 Andalucía Emergency Service, its operators received the first call informing them of the incident at around 3:55 pm.

A witness described seeing a man armed with a firearm attack a woman and then turning the gun on himself. Another caller explained that a man was lying in the street, possibly already deceased.

112 immediately deployed the Guardia Civil to the location, along with patrols from the Local Police. A health services ambulance transferred the injured woman to the Axarquía Regional Hospital, located in the municipality of Vélez-Málaga.

The woman used a bag to protect herself at the time of the attack

It is thought that the woman was probably saved from being fatally shot by using a bag she was carrying at the time to protect herself when the man let off the shots.

However, her condition is said to be serious at the moment. The victim was subsequently taken to the Regional University Hospital in Malaga, where she remains under observation.

Óscar Medina, the mayor of Torrox, speaking on behalf of the municipal Council, condemned this alleged case of domestic abuse, while waiting for the details of the ‘unfortunate event’ to be known. He wished the injured woman a speedy recovery and sent her a message of encouragement and strength.