Maserati Design Two Cars With David Beckham

By John Ensor • 27 June 2023 • 19:10

David Beckham And Maserati. Credit: Maserati.com

When two of the world’s most iconic sporting names come together the results are bound to be spectacular.

Earlier this month, Maserati unveiled their new Fuoriserie Essentials collection with David Beckham. The collaboration between the legendary Italian car maker and one of the world’s greatest footballers has produced two stunning examples of car design called the Fuoriserie DB Essentials.

According to Maserati’s Head of Design, Klaus Busse, in a press release: ‘Fuoriserie means “custom-built” in Italian, and our Trident’s customization program is conceived to create singular experiences for our clients. Our wish here is for them to express their personality and passion by creating their very own Maserati.

‘Just like David, everyone can choose from a wide range of personalization features from our Fuoriserie Corse collection, inspired by Maserati’s glorious racing heritage, and from our Fuoriserie Futura collection, dedicated to lovers of technology and new materials.’

Maserati say they took inspiration from ‘style icon and global brand ambassador’ David Beckham, who has designed not one but two cars, with a nod to ‘his Savile Row sartorial wardrobe.’

Beckham is a huge fan of the Italian manufacturer and the first of his designs was inspired by the company’s classic 1967 classy Maserati Ghibli coupé. And for David’s second design, he honoured the 1986 Maserati Quattroporte Royale.

Maserati too paid their own tribute to the much-loved Englishman, with an inscribed metal plaque fixed inside each car celebrating the successful partnership.

Italian design is arguably seen as the highest in sports car concepts, with Maserati being one of the industry’s most hallowed names. Their designs are kept secret and collaborations are rare, but as this new release testifies, they do emerge from time to time.

And just like a made-to-measure Savile Row suit, paying customers are faced with an infinite number of options to suit every taste.