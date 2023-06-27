More Than 6,500 Arrests Made After EncroChat Encrypted Communications System Cracked

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 18:10

Image of the Europol logo. Credit: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

A total of 6,558 arrests have been made worldwide since the encrypted communications tool EncroChat was dismantled.

This tool was widely used by organised crime groups (OCGs) but has now led to 197 High-Value Targets being snared by the judicial authorities, as reported in a statement from Europol this Tuesday, June 27.

The results of the numerous operations were detailed in the first review of EncroChat, which was presented today by the French and Dutch judicial and law enforcement authorities in Lille.

EncroChat was successfully taken down thanks to the efforts of a joint investigation team (JIT) set up by both countries in 2020. They were supported by Eurojust and Europol, with close to €900 million in criminal funds being seized or frozen since.

Shockwaves hit OCGs in Europe and beyond after EncroChat was busted. This subsequently helped to prevent violent attacks, attempted murders, corruption, and large-scale drug transports. It also allowed the authorities to obtain large-scale information on organised criminal groups.

EncroChat was used by criminals globally

OCGs made use of the illegal EncroChat encryption tool globally for criminal purposes. Since the dismantling, investigators managed to intercept, share and analyse over 115 million criminal conversations made by an estimated number of over 60,000 users.

User hotspots were prevalent in source and destination countries for the trade in illicit drugs, as well as in money laundering centres.

Information obtained by the French and Dutch authorities was shared with their counterparts in EU Member States and third countries, at their request.

A list of results was published

Three years after the encryption was broken by law enforcement, based on accumulated figures from all the relevant authorities involved, it led to the following results:

6,558 suspects arrested, including 197 High-Value Targets 7,134 years of imprisonment of convicted criminals up to now €739.7 million in cash seized €154.1 million frozen in assets or bank accounts 30.5 million pills of chemical drugs seized 103.5 tonnes of cocaine seized 163.4 tonnes of cannabis seized 3.3 tonnes of heroin seized 971 vehicles seized 271 estates or homes seized 923 weapons seized, as well as 21,750 rounds of ammunition and 68 explosives 83 boats and 40 planes seized



Investigations into the alleged criminal conduct of the company operating EncroChat were restarted by the French Gendarmerie Nationale in 2017.

This action was taken after discovering that the phones were regularly found during operations against OCGs. Subsequent investigations established that the company behind the tool was operating via servers in France.

Eventually, it was possible to place a technical device enabling investigators to go beyond the encryption technique and obtain access to users’ correspondence.

French authorities opened a case with Eurojust in 2019

A case was opened at Eurojust in 2019 by the French authorities. In the first instance, data was shared with the Netherlands, which led to the setting up of the JIT in April 2020.

Since then, information on criminal activities was shared with national authorities within and outside the EU, at their request. In view of ongoing investigations, Eurojust and Europol cannot disclose a full list of authorities involved.

Eurojust not only helped to set up and support the JIT but also coordinated the cooperation between all authorities involved. Hundreds of requests for mutual legal assistance to other authorities were handled via the Agency.

Europol was involved since 2018

Europol has been supporting the case since 2018. A large, dedicated team of experts at Europol analysed over 115 million messages and data it received from the JIT partners.

This data was cross-checked and analysed by Europol, combining it with information available in its systems, and provided close to 700 actionable intelligence packages to countries worldwide.

To provide this extensive support, an Operational Taskforce, known as ‘OTF EMMA’ was set up at Europol’s headquarters.

This OTF brought together investigators and experts from Europol, Member States, and third countries, under one roof, to jointly work on the Encrochat data to investigate the world’s most dangerous criminals. Europol has since been supporting the spin-off investigations initiated across the world.

What were EncroChat phones?

EncroChat phones were presented to the criminal fraternity as guaranteeing perfect anonymity, discretion, and no traceability to users.

It also had functions intended to ensure the automatic deletion of messages and a specific PIN code to delete all data on the device. This would allow users to quickly erase compromising messages, for example at the time of arrest by the police.

In addition, the device could be erased from a distance by the reseller/helpdesk. EncroChat sold crypto-telephones for around €1,000 each, on an international scale.

It also offered subscriptions with worldwide coverage, at a cost of 1 500 EUR for a six-month period, with 24/7 support.

The illegal use of encrypted communications continues to receive major attention from judicial and law enforcement agencies across the EU.

OCGs communicating via encryption were dealt another blow in March 2021, following the dismantling of the SkyECC tool.

Both Eurojust and Europol remain at the disposal of national authorities in case further support is required regarding encrypted communications by criminals.