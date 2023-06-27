More Than 6,500 Arrests Made After EncroChat Encrypted Communications System Cracked

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 18:10
Image of the Europol logo.
Credit: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
A total of 6,558 arrests have been made worldwide since the encrypted communications tool EncroChat was dismantled.
This tool was widely used by organised crime groups (OCGs) but has now led to 197 High-Value Targets being snared by the judicial authorities, as reported in a statement from Europol this Tuesday, June 27.
The results of the numerous operations were detailed in the first review of EncroChat, which was presented today by the French and Dutch judicial and law enforcement authorities in Lille.
EncroChat was successfully taken down thanks to the efforts of a joint investigation team (JIT) set up by both countries in 2020. They were supported by Eurojust and Europol, with close to €900 million in criminal funds being seized or frozen since.
Shockwaves hit OCGs in Europe and beyond after EncroChat was busted. This subsequently helped to prevent violent attacks, attempted murders, corruption, and large-scale drug transports. It also allowed the authorities to obtain large-scale information on organised criminal groups.
OCGs made use of the illegal EncroChat encryption tool globally for criminal purposes. Since the dismantling, investigators managed to intercept, share and analyse over 115 million criminal conversations made by an estimated number of over 60,000 users.
User hotspots were prevalent in source and destination countries for the trade in illicit drugs, as well as in money laundering centres.
Information obtained by the French and Dutch authorities was shared with their counterparts in EU Member States and third countries, at their request.
Three years after the encryption was broken by law enforcement, based on accumulated figures from all the relevant authorities involved, it led to the following results:
Investigations into the alleged criminal conduct of the company operating EncroChat were restarted by the French Gendarmerie Nationale in 2017.
This action was taken after discovering that the phones were regularly found during operations against OCGs. Subsequent investigations established that the company behind the tool was operating via servers in France.
Eventually, it was possible to place a technical device enabling investigators to go beyond the encryption technique and obtain access to users’ correspondence.
A case was opened at Eurojust in 2019 by the French authorities. In the first instance, data was shared with the Netherlands, which led to the setting up of the JIT in April 2020.
Since then, information on criminal activities was shared with national authorities within and outside the EU, at their request. In view of ongoing investigations, Eurojust and Europol cannot disclose a full list of authorities involved.
Eurojust not only helped to set up and support the JIT but also coordinated the cooperation between all authorities involved. Hundreds of requests for mutual legal assistance to other authorities were handled via the Agency.
Europol has been supporting the case since 2018. A large, dedicated team of experts at Europol analysed over 115 million messages and data it received from the JIT partners.
This data was cross-checked and analysed by Europol, combining it with information available in its systems, and provided close to 700 actionable intelligence packages to countries worldwide.
To provide this extensive support, an Operational Taskforce, known as ‘OTF EMMA’ was set up at Europol’s headquarters.
This OTF brought together investigators and experts from Europol, Member States, and third countries, under one roof, to jointly work on the Encrochat data to investigate the world’s most dangerous criminals. Europol has since been supporting the spin-off investigations initiated across the world.
EncroChat phones were presented to the criminal fraternity as guaranteeing perfect anonymity, discretion, and no traceability to users.
It also had functions intended to ensure the automatic deletion of messages and a specific PIN code to delete all data on the device. This would allow users to quickly erase compromising messages, for example at the time of arrest by the police.
In addition, the device could be erased from a distance by the reseller/helpdesk. EncroChat sold crypto-telephones for around €1,000 each, on an international scale.
It also offered subscriptions with worldwide coverage, at a cost of 1 500 EUR for a six-month period, with 24/7 support.
The illegal use of encrypted communications continues to receive major attention from judicial and law enforcement agencies across the EU.
OCGs communicating via encryption were dealt another blow in March 2021, following the dismantling of the SkyECC tool.
Both Eurojust and Europol remain at the disposal of national authorities in case further support is required regarding encrypted communications by criminals.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.