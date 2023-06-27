Portugal Sends Message to Drug Gangs By Burning Six Tonnes Of Narcotics

By John Ensor • 27 June 2023 • 9:41

Credit: Policia Judicaria.pt

In a show of defiance, Portuguese authorities destroyed six tonnes of illegal drugs yesterday.

Monday, June 28, was the UN’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Portugal took the lead when they burned six tonnes of illegal substances including cocaine and hashish, according to Reuters.

According to statistics, most of the cocaine had been trafficked from Latin America and the Caribbean, while Morocco was chiefly responsible for the supply of hashish.

Speaking at a press conference in Lisbon, Rui Sousa, the head of the anti-drug trafficking unit at Portugal’s criminal investigation agency (PJ), said: ‘There are more drugs circulating, there is more supply from producing countries and also more drugs being seized.’

It was reported that so far in 2023, Portugal has already seized 11 tonnes of cocaine and 30 tonnes of hashish together with smaller amounts of other types of drugs. A staggering figure that surpasses the total amount seized in 2022.

According to the UN: ‘The General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

‘Supported each year by individuals, communities, and various organizations all over the world, this global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.’

This same determination was evident yesterday when Portuguese authorities loaded six tonnes of drugs onto several vans where they were taken to an incineration plant in Lisbon, where the seizure was destroyed. The value of the haul was not disclosed.

Speaking of the ‘symboloic’ action, Portuguese Police said: ‘Destruction is carried out by incineration, under the supervision of a commission made up of a public prosecutor, an investigator from the Judiciary Police and an expert from the Scientific Police Laboratory.’

The strong anti-drug message comes amid reports that the illicit drug trade within Europe is increasing both in terms of scale and complexity.

Portugal is one of the main entry points for illegal drugs into Europe, which has become a target for drug gangs, leading Sousa to call for increased resources to in order to combat the surge in drug trafficking.