Search Is On For ‘Wolf’ On The Loose in Ireland

By John Ensor • 27 June 2023 • 11:19

Axel. Credit: Rumley's Open Farm/Facebook.com

A ‘wolf’ is reportedly at large in Ireland having escaped from an open farm near Cork City.

Axel, as he is called, is actually a Czech Wolfdog a crossbreed between a Carpathian Grey Wolf and a German Shephard, escaped from Rumley’s Open Farm, in Liberty Hill, Waterfall, Ireland according to CorkBeo.

A message posted on Rumley’s Facebook page stated: ‘Rumley’s Farm is actively searching for Axel, a Czech Wolfdog that has gone missing from their open farm in Waterfall, Co. Cork.

‘”We experienced a sudden thunderstorm on Thursday [June 22] evening, and it was the following morning that we discovered Axel was missing.” Explained Ivan Rumley.

‘”There have been sightings since, including on Sunday, when he was spotted in the Ballinahassig area, interacting in a playful manner with another dog. However, we were unable to retrieve him.”’

The post went on to explain: ‘”Axel is an older dog and has been with us for 12 years. He is very shy and unlikely to approach people.

‘”While he is not considered to be a threat to the public, we ask that If you spot him please give him plenty of space.”’

The owners stressed that the public do not approach him, but merely report the matter to them, earlier Rumley’s cautioned: ‘The modern Czech Wolfdog is predominantly German Shepherd, but still retains a significant % of wolf DNA.’

The message concluded: ‘Rumley’s Farm would like to thank the public for their assistance as we attempt to locate Axel and return him safely home. We’d also like to thank Garda Siochana and the ISPCA and local radio stations for their assistance.’

Axel is the second wolfdog owned by the farm after Diesel, who died two years ago. Ivan Rumley confirmed that they are ‘lovely, intelligent’ animals who are very shy of people they do not know.

his owner said: ‘We are very much hoping to get him back, we’re trying to get a tranquiliser gun, we’d hate to see him put down, if we could get him into a shed or something until we could get to him, that would be great.’