Spanish Government Approves Extension Of VAT Reduction On Food And Public Transport Aid

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 18:45

Image of food products in a supermarket trolley. Credit: Davizro Photography/Shutterstock.com

A Royal Decree-law was approved in Spain this Tuesday, June 27, to extend until December 31, among other things, the reduction of VAT on certain foods, and aid for public transport.

Speaking at a press conference following today’s Council of Ministers, Nadia Calviño, the Minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation announced: “Today we have approved a seventh package of measures applicable to the second part of the year, to continue responding effectively to the impact of the war in Ukraine “.

In total, today’s package of measures releases an additional €3.8 billion, although the total impact – taking into account the total aid, with tax cuts and bonuses – will reach €8.9 billion in the second part of the year.

“In total, the seven packages approved release more than €47 billion in response to the impact of the war”, Calviño highlighted.

As a result, the suppression for six months of the 4 per cent VAT that is applied to all basic foods, including bread or milk, has been reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent for oil and pasta.

Among the basic foods that see the 4 per cent VAT eliminated, common bread stands out. It also applies to frozen common bread dough and flours intended exclusively for making common bread.

The following types of milk produced by any animal species are also included: natural, certified, pasteurized, concentrated, skimmed, sterilized, UHT, evaporated and powdered.

Cheese, eggs and fruits, vegetables, legumes, tubers and cereals, which have the status of natural products in accordance with the Food Code are also included.

Discounts on diesel are maintained

Among other aids that were due to expire on June 30, and that have been extended this Tuesday, is the reduction in the price of passes and multi-journey tickets for public transport. Renfe suburban and medium-distance discounts had already been extended throughout the year.

The Government will continue to subsidize the public transport of the rest of the administrations with 30 per cent as long as they commit to increasing this discount to 50 per cent.

Diesel aid for professional transporters, farmers and ranchers is also extended. This means that until September 30 the bonus will be 10 cents per month, while in the last quarter of the year, it will be 5 cents per liter.

As a consequence of the dissolution of the Cortes Generales due to the electoral advance, the Permanent Deputation, the only body that remains standing, will be the one that assumes the power to validate or repeal the measures that the Government approved today, as reported by infolibre.es .