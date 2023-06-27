Spanish Government Approves Extension Of VAT Reduction On Food And Public Transport Aid

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 18:45
Image of food products in a supermarket trolley.
Credit: Davizro Photography/Shutterstock.com
A Royal Decree-law was approved in Spain this Tuesday, June 27, to extend until December 31, among other things, the reduction of VAT on certain foods, and aid for public transport.
Speaking at a press conference following today’s Council of Ministers, Nadia Calviño, the Minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation announced: “Today we have approved a seventh package of measures applicable to the second part of the year, to continue responding effectively to the impact of the war in Ukraine “.
El Consejo de Ministros prolonga hasta el 31 de diciembre las medidas de respuesta a las consecuencias de la guerra y otras iniciativas de apoyo a la mayoría social de nuestro país.
Para seguir protegiendo a las clases medias y trabajadoras.
🧵Te lo contamos: pic.twitter.com/EekGQDMxSB
— La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) June 27, 2023
El Consejo de Ministros prolonga hasta el 31 de diciembre las medidas de respuesta a las consecuencias de la guerra y otras iniciativas de apoyo a la mayoría social de nuestro país.
Para seguir protegiendo a las clases medias y trabajadoras.
🧵Te lo contamos: pic.twitter.com/EekGQDMxSB
— La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) June 27, 2023
In total, today’s package of measures releases an additional €3.8 billion, although the total impact – taking into account the total aid, with tax cuts and bonuses – will reach €8.9 billion in the second part of the year.
“In total, the seven packages approved release more than €47 billion in response to the impact of the war”, Calviño highlighted.
As a result, the suppression for six months of the 4 per cent VAT that is applied to all basic foods, including bread or milk, has been reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent for oil and pasta.
Among the basic foods that see the 4 per cent VAT eliminated, common bread stands out. It also applies to frozen common bread dough and flours intended exclusively for making common bread.
The following types of milk produced by any animal species are also included: natural, certified, pasteurized, concentrated, skimmed, sterilized, UHT, evaporated and powdered.
Cheese, eggs and fruits, vegetables, legumes, tubers and cereals, which have the status of natural products in accordance with the Food Code are also included.
Among other aids that were due to expire on June 30, and that have been extended this Tuesday, is the reduction in the price of passes and multi-journey tickets for public transport. Renfe suburban and medium-distance discounts had already been extended throughout the year.
The Government will continue to subsidize the public transport of the rest of the administrations with 30 per cent as long as they commit to increasing this discount to 50 per cent.
Diesel aid for professional transporters, farmers and ranchers is also extended. This means that until September 30 the bonus will be 10 cents per month, while in the last quarter of the year, it will be 5 cents per liter.
As a consequence of the dissolution of the Cortes Generales due to the electoral advance, the Permanent Deputation, the only body that remains standing, will be the one that assumes the power to validate or repeal the measures that the Government approved today, as reported by infolibre.es .
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.