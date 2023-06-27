Spanish Government To Offer 15% Personal Income Tax Deduction For Buyers Of Electric Vehicles

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 0:11
Image of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez.
Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com
Buyers of electric vehicles in Spain will soon be able to benefit from a personal income tax deduction of 15 per cent.
Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister, announced this Monday, June 26, that in tomorrow’s meeting of the Council of Ministers, he will include this new decree.
With the aim of encouraging the ‘green transition’, the deal will apply to anybody who purchases an electric vehicle up until December 31, 2025.
Speaking during an interview on Cadena Ser, Sánchez also advanced a line of guarantees from the Official Credit Institute (ICO). These were related to the purchase of housing by young people or families with dependent children.
Asked about the measures that the Executive could propose to stop the rise in variable mortgages, Sánchez responded that he was talking with the financial sector.
He confirmed that he was a “little in favour” of “giving economic resources from the public to the financial sector. I don’t think it’s the solution, I think we have to urge the financial sector to obviously facilitate this transition from the variable rate to the fixed rate in a context of tightening monetary policy”, he explained.
Today’s decision came after Sumar raised an extraordinary bond of €1,000 to help vulnerable families to pay their mortgages in the face of the sharp rise in interest rates. The socialist leader insisted that policies were needed: “that also facilitate the acquisition of a home”, such as that line of guarantees from the ICO.
Sánchez highlighted these aids as the new measures that this new decree will include, which will also serve to extend the reduction in VAT on basic foods and aid for the payment of public transport.
“In these economic times, we are seeing our country grow like no one in Europe grows. We are creating jobs like they haven’t been created in decades and we are redistributing that growth to a large extent”, he emphasised.
However, the price of food is not falling at the expected rate. The president attributed that situation to several factors, such as the “difficulty” in exporting grain. He also blamed the “consequences of the climate emergency” that has caused a year-long drought in Spain.
“I am aware of the difficulties we are going through, and we are going to put all our resources into it. We are going to deploy public policies that directly or indirectly make life easier for citizens”, he stated.
Although it has nothing to do with the measures against the crisis derived from the war, Sánchez also announced that the decree that the Council of Ministers will approve this Tuesday will also recover the right to oncological oblivion.
That is a measure to which he had committed himself but which could not be carried out due to the dissolution of the Cortes Generales after of the elections, as reported by 20minutos.es.
