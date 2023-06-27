Strumming Sensations: Velez-Malaga’s International Guitar Festival Returns This Weekend

By Betty Henderson • 27 June 2023 • 17:53

The festival is an unmissable date for guitar lovers Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Vélez-Málaga

VELEZ-MALAGA is preparing to host its International Guitar Festival this weekend.

This extraordinary event has firmly established itself as a cultural force in Spain, bringing together a lineup of revered national and international artists on stage.

Councillors presented the details for the guitar festival at a press conference on Tuesday, June 27. The town’s Councillor for Culture Alicia Ramírez joined the festival director Javier García, saying the festival will begin on Friday, June 30 and will run all weekend until Sunday, July 2.

The opening guitar concert promises a double treat thanks to a performance by artists Luciano Pompilio with a packed guitar repertoire and Andrea Vettoretti who will perform ‘Quantum One.’

The historic cloister in the Convent of San Francisco in Velez-Malaga has been selected as the venue for Friday’s guitar concerts, adding a touch of magic to the musical experience.

The festival will relocate to the majestic Palacio del Marqués de Beniel on Saturday, July 1 with the ‘Romantic Salon,’ concert featuring the Bulgarian violinist Kamelyia Naidenova and the Italian guitar virtuoso Giovanni Grano.

Sunday’s grand finale will feature violinist Antonio Egea and guitarist Fernando Espí in the Teatro del Carmen.