Summer Sizzler: Axarquia Animal Rescue Launches Summer Support Campaign

By Betty Henderson • 27 June 2023 • 16:46

The AAR relies on its generous supporters for donations and help. Photo credit: Axarquia Animal Rescue

ANIMAL lovers have a unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local animals this summer.

The Axarquia Animal Rescue (AAR) launched their Summer Sizzler campaign on Wednesday, June 21, aiming to secure funds, foster homes, and loving adopters to continue their life-saving work with abandoned and abused animals in the region.

With 39 animals currently under their care, the animal rescue shelter’s resources are stretched thin, preventing them from helping more animals in need.

The campaign, which runs until Saturday, September 23, seeks donations of any size to help in providing food, shelter, and medical attention for these vulnerable animals. AAR’s goal is to raise €2280, representing one euro for each of the 2280 hours that the campaign lasts for.

The AAR also encourages supporters to foster one of their nine dogs housed in private kennels to alleviate some strain on their resources. By offering a temporary home, foster parents can experience the joy of helping an animal in need, with all expenses covered.

Contact the animal rescue group by email: axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com to contribute or learn more.