Tragic Irish Student Dies In Holiday Hot Spot

By John Ensor • 27 June 2023 • 18:03

Zakynthos, Greece. Credit: Christaras A/creative Commons Attribution-share Alike 3.0

More details have now emerged of a young Irish student who has tragically lost his life while staying in one of Europe’s top holiday destinations.

Twenty-Two-year-old Rory Deegan, from Culohill in County Laois, was found in a swimming pool when friends realised he was unresponsive while they were staying on the Greek island of Zakynthos, Sunday, June 25, writes Extra.ie.

Deegan, a student based in Limerick was reportedly found unconscious in the swimming pool by a friend, but despite efforts at resuscitation, he was sadly pronounced dead.

He had previously attended Colaiste Mhuire in Johnstown and later became a student at the Technological University of Shannon in Limerick city.

The young man’s parents, Joe and Diane are well known within the local community and own the Deegan Centra supermarket in Urlingford, County Kilkenny.

It is believed that Rory went with friends to work abroad for the summer in the Greek Island tourist spot.

Family friend and local councillor James Kelly commented: ‘The community are in complete shock at Rory’s passing. Rory was a young man who went out with three other friends to Greece to get some work for the summer when he was on holiday from college.

‘This tragedy has brought huge shock in the community,’ he concluded. He went on to say how the local community would be sure to offer help and support to the grieving family.

The Deegan’s are also well known in sporting circles with the Culohill Harps GGA Club based in the village of Culohill in County Laois. Members of the local community have said that Rory ‘was a lovely chap and a credit to his family.’

As well as his parents, Rory is survived by his brothers Conor, Barry, Ross and Jack and his sister Rachel. At this time no funeral arrangements have been made.