Wheels of Change: Rincon de La Victoria’s Sustainable Transport Survey Now Open

By Betty Henderson • 27 June 2023 • 13:34

Sustainable transport is becoming more popular in the town. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincón de La Victoria

AUTHORITIES in Rincon de la Victoria want to know more about your transport preferences.

The Town Hall launched an engaging online survey to gain an insight into the transport choices of residents and visitors on Thursday, June 22.

This initiative is the first step in updating the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (PMUS) to conform with new climate change regulations.

Announcing the survey, Councillor Sergio Díaz highlighted the importance of sustainable transport, stating, “We want to promote eco-friendly means of transport, reducing private car use where possible and encouraging healthier alternatives that respect the environment”.

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, also urged locals to participate and contribute their thoughts and suggestions to the survey, emphasizing the significance of citizen engagement in shaping the town’s future projects and services.

The user-friendly transport survey, which is open for responses on the Rincon de la Victoria council website, is accessible here. The council has also created a suggestion box via email for users to give further input on the PMUS plan.

The PMUS update is crucial to comply with national regulations and to develop a Low Emission Zone in the town. It involves analysing the current transport landscape, and developing an action plan to achieve the sustainability objectives.