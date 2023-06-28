A-May-zing figures: Marbella breaks tourism records once again during month of May

By Betty Henderson • 28 June 2023 • 8:26

Tourists have returned to Marbella in droves. Photo credit: Marbella Turismo

MARBELLA, the Costa del Sol’s crown jewel, has made history once again, surpassing all previous tourism records for the month of May.

Tourism statistics released on Saturday, June 24 revealed that the city experienced an unprecedented surge in visitors during May. During the last month, hotels enjoyed an astounding 75.89 per cent occupancy rate with more than 300,000 overnight stays.

The remarkable figures have set a new precedent for Marbella’s thriving tourism industry.

Laura de Arce, the regional Director for Tourism, shared her delight, explaining, “The upward tick in tourism during the past few months continues, which strengthens our destination’s reputation for excellence. We are also attracting a group of visitors with greater purchasing power, who opt for longer and more luxurious stays”.

In May alone, Marbella welcomed an impressive 73,479 guests, including 60,909 international travellers and 12,570 domestic tourists.

De Arce highlighted a particularly noteworthy trend; the number of French tourists has doubled compared to 2019, a year that was hailed as the industry’s golden year prior to the pandemic.

“While the overall number of tourists hasn’t skyrocketed, an equally crucial factor, average length of stay, has shown remarkable growth”, De Arce added. This growth translated into a record-breaking 300,669 overnight stays, a feat that has never been witnessed before.

The average rate per room also reached €189.86, surpassing May 2019’s figure of €143.27 by a considerable margin. De Arce also highlighted the extraordinary surge in Revenue per Available Room, which soared from €97.43 pre-pandemic to an impressive €143.18, a historic milestone.

Marbella’s latest tourism triumph cements the city’s reputation as a global hotspot for leisure and luxury tourism.