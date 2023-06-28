By Linda Hall • 28 June 2023 • 21:24

HUNTER WELIES: Edinburgh-based manufacturer has gone into administration Photo credit: outdoorandcountry.co.uk

Booted out EDINBURGH-BASED Hunter, maker of wellingtons worn by royalty, celebs and festival goers, went into administration with debts of more than £100 million (€115.8 million). Problems began after production moved to China, with devotees claiming that the quality and durability of the boots immediately plummeted.

Up and down LOW productivity, a large external debt and public sector indebtedness were the Spanish economy’s principal weaknesses at present, the Spain’s General Council of Economists said. The country’s strengths included the competitiveness of the foreign sector and the “relative health” of the economy’s private sector, the experts said.

Not Brexit COVID and not Brexit was to blame for the inflation crisis said Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, in a sideswipe at his predecessor Mark Carney’s theory. Bailey pinpointed the pandemic as the key problem, as workers who left the jobs market had apparently not returned, shrinking the UK’s labour force.

Legal drama A BARCELONA court ordered the Ministry of Justice and Cataluña’s regional government to pay a court employee €46,581 in compensation for work-related stress. She had suffered for years owing to lack of coordination caused by ongoing confrontation between a judge and the clerk of the court, the tribunal ruled.

Stores closing BOOTS will close 300 stores across the UK over the next year as conjecture grows regarding a possible break-up by its US owner. The retailer said it intends to reduce its stores from approximately 2,200 to around 1,900 although insiders said that the retailer did not foresee making any redundancies.

Dia deal hopes DIA hopes to go ahead with plans to sell its Clarel perfumery business. Last December, the supermarket chain announced a deal with private equity fund C2 Private Capital, transferring 1,015 Clarel shops and three distribution centres in return for €60 million, including €10 million of net debt.

The agreement will have a €22.5 million negative impact on DIA’s income although chief executive Martin Tolcachir maintained the sale was a strategic move. “We want to focus on what we do best: local food distribution,” he said.

Speaking on June 27, Tolcachir said the transaction, was expected to be completed this year.