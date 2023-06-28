By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 June 2023 • 14:45

Two TOP sports stars set to invest millions in Chelsea takeover bid. Image: Simon Reza

Fabrizio Romano has admitted that Chelsea are now advancing in their negotiations to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo with the player keen on the move.

Caicedo is certainly a player that has taken the Premier League by storm with just 45 league appearances under his belt, he’s already been the subject of bids from Arsenal last January but is now being tracked by Chelsea.

Several clubs have been keeping a keen eye on Caicedo in recent months as he played a key role in getting Brighton into the Europa League for the first time in their history, including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Ecuadorian international has settled into life in England with relative ease and established himself as one of the very best defensive midfielders in the league having made the second most tackles out of anyone last season (FBRef).

Despite recently having spent over £100 million on Enzo Fernandez, Todd Boehly and Chelsea aren’t looking to slow down on the transfer front with Caicedo reportedly having a price tag of around £80 million on his head.

Chelsea advancing in talks with Brighton

“Mentioning something big, it is about Chelsea with exclusive information, Chelsea are now starting the negotiations for Moises Caicedo,” said Romano.

“It will happen this week, let’s see if it’s today or tomorrow but there are direct negotiations now between Chelsea and Brighton for Moises Caicedo.”

brighton will be very keen to get as much money out of this Caicedo sale as possible to ensure they can rebuild the squad as Roberto De Zerbi has already lost Alexis MacAllister as well so midfield reinforcements will be required.

Caicedo is keen on moving to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea look to be the frontrunners for Caicedo with Arsenal putting all their focus into signing Declan Rice for a record fee paid by a Premier League club for an English player and would put him just behind Jude Bellingham in the most expensive English transfers of all time.

The Blues are clearly looking to add more youth into their side – something Mauricio Pochettino did during his time at Tottenham Hotspur – as they have already signed Christopher Nkunku, Nicholas Jackson will be announced imminently and Caicdo is just 23 years old, so the future is certainly bright at Stamford Bridge.