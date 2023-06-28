European Commission expresses concerns that Orange-MasMovil could lead to higher prices

By Linda Hall • 28 June 2023 • 13:47

ORANGE: One of Spain’s principal mobile operators Photo credit: Orange Media

THE European Commission announced its preliminary view that the proposed Orange-MasMovil merger could reduce competition and lead to price increases.

Orange and MasMovil are Spain’s second and fourth-largest providers of retail mobile and fixed internet services in Spain, the Commission pointed out.

“There are four mobile network operators active in Spain i.e. Telefónica, Vodafone, Orange, and MasMovil,” the statement continued. “There are also several mobile and fixed virtual network operators which use network operators’ infrastructure to offer services to consumers.”

The Commission opened an in-depth investigation on April 3 to assess whether the proposed transaction could restrict competition, conducting a wide-ranging investigation to understand the affected markets and the potential impact of the Orange-MasMovil merger.

The investigation included, amongst other issues, analysing internal documents provided by the two phone companies and gathering views from competitors, suppliers, and customers.

MasMovil and Orange announced their intention of merging in a 50-50 joint venture valued at €18.6 billion in July 2022. They entered a pre-notification phase with the EU authorities last October, leading to the official notification on Monday, February 13.

Both companies count on obtaining clearance from the Commission’s Competition authorities in the second half of 2023, launching the merged company between 24 and 42 months later.

The Commission announced at the end of June that it was concerned that reducing the number of network operations in Spain would “thereby eliminate a significant competitive constraint” and innovative rival in the Spanish retail markets for mobile telecommunications services.

Meanwhile, Orange and MasMovil attached little importance to the points and concerns raised by the commission, describing them as “expected steps” that were part of standard procedures.

“We remain confident about the outcome of the process and will continue to work to convey to the European Commission the benefits of the transaction for consumers and businesses,” the two companies announced.

Predicted anticompetitive effects are substantial even after taking potential cost savings into account, in a context where competition has been a driving force for investment and quality of services in the Spanish market, the Commission said.