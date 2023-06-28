‘Farmacia’ In Sevilla That Serves Beer To Its Customers

By John Ensor • 28 June 2023 • 17:56
Farmacia, Grenada.
Credit: Farmacia Desayunos y Tapas/Facebook.com
Visitors to a ‘Farmacia’ in Sevilla often get a surprise when they enter, as the cures it offers aren’t what they expect.
For years the expression ‘purely medicinal’ referred to a humorous term for people to justify their drinking habits, now it seems a certain establishment in Sevilla has taken it one step further, according to Nuis Diario, Wednesday, June 28.
‘Farmacia’ in Granada is actually the name of a bar, a controversial idea dreamed up by the owner, that has been a huge success.
As expected, unsuspecting customers often go in, especially as the Farmacia logo is very similar to the real thing. Adding to the confusion too is its location: number 10 Calle San Pablo, next to the NeuroTraumatology and Rehabilitation Hospital.
As visitors often find out, this peculiar bar in Granad serves ‘breakfast and tapas’ but does not sell antibiotics or any other medicines for that matter.
Despite visitor’s confusion it seems to be a successful business ploy. Its owner Juan Vicente, said ‘many people go in to buy some medicine and are surprised.’ When they realise their mistake ‘they find it funny, and they stay anyway’ to have a drink.
It started in 2018 when he decided to open this ‘different’ bar. ‘It coincided just when they brought the hospital back to where it was before. We wanted a slightly edgy name and, while we were renovating the premises, we thought of this one because of where it is.’ Vicente recalls.
Since its opening, it has proved to be a success. Some of the regulars have even named their favourite tipple ‘cervecetamol.’ Vicente’s latest plan is to give pharmaceutical-inspired names to dishes on the menu.
‘Farmacia’ prides itself in local gastronomy with homemade meals : ‘Family cooking, that is, what one can prepare at home, that’s what we serve.’ From meat in sauce to fried fish. Visiting doctors often thank him for ‘making hospital stays more bearable.’
Humour clearly makes up a big part of the bar’s appeal, Vicente concludes: ‘My father tells me “without having studied, you have become a pharmacist.”’
