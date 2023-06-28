Forest Fires Sparked by Lightning Strikes

By Catherine Mcgeer • 28 June 2023 • 22:08

Fire services battle to control forest fires. Credit:: Defensa Forestal MUR

SEVERAL forest fires broke out in the Murcia Region due to lightning strikes on Monday, June 26, causing concern among local authorities and residents.370 lightning strikes caused six forest fires. The most alarming fire was reported in the Garrapacha area of Sierra de la Pila, located within the region of Fortuna.

Firefighters were immediately deployed to extinguish the fires that had erupted in various parts of the region. Five forestry brigades and two helicopters were deployed. They focused their efforts on controlling the blaze in Sierra de la Pila, Fortuna; between Sierra de Lavia and Aceniche Valley, Cehegín; Finca de la Yedra, Jumilla; and Sierra del Carche, also in Jumilla.

Throughout Tuesday morning, two forest brigades and firefighters from CEIS continued their battle against the ongoing fire at Sierra de la Pila. Two helicopters and an additional two forest brigades were expected to join them later in the day. Approximately 50 personnel are involved in combating this particular fire alone.

Fortunately, three fires (Sierra del Carche, Cehegín, and Finca de la Yedra) were successfully controlled between 9 pm and 9.30 pm on Monday evening. However, a new fire was reported at 3.31 on Tuesday morning once again at Sierra del Carche but was quickly considered under control by 7.30 am. Firefighters from CEIS collaborated with terrestrial forestry brigades to swiftly address this latest incident.

12 h. Sigue activo el incendio forestal de la Sierra de la Pila (#Fortuna), donde trabajan más de medio centenar de efectivos adscritos al #PlanInfomur. Información completa del operativo en

🔗https://t.co/9V7NUwbEB8 📸 @defensaforeMUR pic.twitter.com/RDUijvItVN — 112 Región de Murcia (@112rmurcia) June 27, 2023

The emergency services confirmed that the last fire was extinguished on June 28 at 7.57 pm in Sierra de La Pila.

A las 19:57h El Incendio Forestal en la Sierra de La Pila

ha sido extinguido.

¿Sabes lo que significa que un incendio está EXTINGUIDO? 👇 pic.twitter.com/eJMSpfVJ41 — 112 Región de Murcia (@112rmurcia) June 28, 2023