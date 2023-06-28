Graham Norton Set To Host Game Show Favourite Not Aired For 23 Years

By John Ensor • 28 June 2023 • 16:10

Graham Norton. Credit: ITVPresscentre.com

One of British Television’s iconic shows is set to return to the screen after a 23-year break, with Graham Norton set to be its host.

It was announced yesterday, June 27, that Graham Norton is to host TV favourite Wheel Of Fortune in eight episodes which will include two celebrity specials, according to ITV.

New host Graham Norton

The 60-year-old Irish presenter and comedian admitted that he was ‘beyond excited’ to bring back the programme, an incredible 23 years after it was last seen in the UK.

Bafta award winner Norton, whose real name is Graham Walker said: ‘My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle.’ Before adding: ‘You might even call it a wheel!’

The game’s format was originally devised in the US and was later adapted for British viewers where it was first launched by ITV in 1998, it was last aired on in 2001.

Past Presenters Of wheel OF Fortune

Its past presenters included, Nicky Campbell who first hosted the show, followed by Bradley Walsh, John Leslie and Paul Hendy.

Back in the day it featured ‘glamorous assistants,’ Angela Ekaette, Carol Smillie, Jenny Powell and Terri Seymour.

How Is It Played?

Known as a thrilling game of skill and luck, a spin of its giant carnival wheel secures a cash value before contestants pick a letter to help them solve a word puzzle.

However, contestants need to be aware that one wrong spin could see them lose everything if they’re unlucky enough to land on the ‘bankrupt’ section.

Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, said: ‘We are thrilled to have the much-loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers.

‘Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, it is going to be so much fun.’ The new Wheel Of Fortune is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.