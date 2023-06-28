Mystery As Russian General Sergei Surovikin ‘Vanishes’ After Wagner PMC Uprising

By Chris King • 28 June 2023 • 16:43

Image of Russian General Sergei Surovikin. Credit: Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

General Sergei ‘Armageddon’ Surovikin, the military officer who is Russia’s second-in-command has mysteriously vanished.

The 56-year-old is known to have close links to the Wagner PMC boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. He has allegedly not been seen since last Saturday, according to The Sun this Wednesday, June 28.

A bizarre incident that started last Friday 23, led to Moscow being placed on high alert as Wagner forces made their way towards the capital in a massive convoy in what their chief called his ‘March of Justice’.

President Vladimir Putin described their actions as an ‘armed rebellion’ and the Russian security forces (FSB) subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Progozhin.

According to a detailed article in today’s New York Times, US ‘intelligence officials’ had prior knowledge of the alleged revolt. They also claimed that a ‘top Russian general’ was fully aware of Prigozhin’s plans. Could this have been Surovikin?

At the time of his ‘uprising’, the Wagner mercenary boss insisted that his gripe was only with two people. Prigozhin said he simply wanted the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian armed forces, to face justice over the way they had handled the conflict in Ukraine.

While there is no concrete proof, theories have of course been voiced in light of Surovikin’s alleged ties to the Wagner chief.

The General has a notorious reputation for brutality and ruthlessness as an officer, hence his nickname ‘Armageddon’. However, some sources believe he could have been taken in for questioning in relation to the events of last weekend.

A post on the Rybar Telegram feed claimed that Surovikin “has not been seen since Saturday. The whereabouts of ‘General Armageddon’ are not known for certain.‌ There is a rumour that he is under interrogation”, wrote the well-connected pro-war channel.

Rybar added that Mikhail Teplinsky, the Airborne Forces Commander, had now been placed in charge of the operation in Ukraine. Gerasimov was: “no longer involved in decisions of issues in the war”, they insisted, although he still formally retained his rank.

Surovikin appeared in a recorded video message last Saturday, where he made a desperate plea to Wagner forces to turn around and return to their bases, ‘before it is too late’.

Some observers online immediately drew the conclusion that the military man was not making that speech of his own free will. Many commented that the bare wall behind him looked suspiciously like that of a possible detention centre.

“We cannot play into the enemy’s hands during this hard time for our country.‌ Before it is not too late, it is necessary to obey the order of the popularly-elected president of the Russian Federation.”, he said.

During his speech, the General claimed that he had been ordered to leave the front line and go back to Moscow. That was the last time he was seen allegedly.

Putin will no doubt be in a state of paranoia following the issue with Wagner, so it is highly believable under the circumstances that Surovikin could have at least been taken in for interrogation.