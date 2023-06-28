Newly-signed financial services agreement marks a turning point in UK-EU relations

By Linda Hall • 28 June 2023 • 12:19

IMPORTANT STEP: Jeremy Hunt and Mairead McGuinness sign Memorandum of Understanding Photo credit: HM Treasury

JEREMY HUNT, Chancellor of the Exchequer, signed an agreement on financial services regulations with the EU’s Financial Services commissioner Mairead McGuinness on June 27.

“This will help to establish a constructive, mutually beneficial relationship between the UK and the EU in financial services,” the Treasury announced.

Signing the Memorandum of Understanding was an important step in post-Brexit relations as around 44 per cent of the £11 trillion (€12.7 trillion) of assets managed in the UK in 2020 related to international investors, including the EU.

Hunt’s was the first visit from a UK Chancellor in more than three years and McGuinness said Brussels and London had “turned a page” in their relationship.

She added that the Windsor Framework deal addressing concerns over Northern Ireland had also helped to smooth relations between the UK and EU.

The agreement establishes an ongoing forum for the UK and the EU to discuss voluntary regulatory cooperation on financial services issues.

Both sides will share information, work together towards meeting joint challenges and coordinate positions, where appropriate, on issues ahead of G7, G20 and other international meetings, the Treasury explained.

The UK and the EU have committed to the Memorandum of Understanding alongside their existing Trade and Cooperation Agreement. It adds to the UK’s growing number of regulatory cooperation arrangements with major financial sector partners that include the US, Japan and Singapore.

“The UK and EU’s financial markets are deeply interconnected and building a constructive, voluntary relationship is of mutual benefit to us both,” Hunt said.

“The UK’s financial services sector is a true British success story,” the Chancellor added. “Together with the related professional services sector it was worth £275 billion (€318.8 billion) last year, making up an estimated 12 per cent of the British economy.”

EU officials nevertheless stressed that the memorandum would not restore access to the single market or prejudge decisions on equivalence, where one side recognised the other’s regulations.