Newly-signed financial services agreement marks a turning point in UK-EU relations

By Linda Hall • 28 June 2023 • 12:19
IMPORTANT STEP: Jeremy Hunt and Mairead McGuinness sign Memorandum of Understanding
Photo credit: HM Treasury
JEREMY HUNT, Chancellor of the Exchequer, signed an agreement on financial services regulations with the EU’s Financial Services commissioner Mairead McGuinness on June 27.
“This will help to establish a constructive, mutually beneficial relationship between the UK and the EU in financial services,” the Treasury announced.
Signing the Memorandum of Understanding was an important step in post-Brexit relations as around 44 per cent of the £11 trillion (€12.7 trillion) of assets managed in the UK in 2020 related to international investors, including the EU.
Hunt’s was the first visit from a UK Chancellor in more than three years and McGuinness said Brussels and London had “turned a page” in their relationship.
She added that the Windsor Framework deal addressing concerns over Northern Ireland had also helped to smooth relations between the UK and EU.
The agreement establishes an ongoing forum for the UK and the EU to discuss voluntary regulatory cooperation on financial services issues.
Both sides will share information, work together towards meeting joint challenges and coordinate positions, where appropriate, on issues ahead of G7, G20 and other international meetings, the Treasury explained.
The UK and the EU have committed to the Memorandum of Understanding alongside their existing Trade and Cooperation Agreement. It adds to the UK’s growing number of regulatory cooperation arrangements with major financial sector partners that include the US, Japan and Singapore.
“The UK and EU’s financial markets are deeply interconnected and building a constructive, voluntary relationship is of mutual benefit to us both,” Hunt said.
“The UK’s financial services sector is a true British success story,” the Chancellor added. “Together with the related professional services sector it was worth £275 billion (€318.8 billion) last year, making up an estimated 12 per cent of the British economy.”
EU officials nevertheless stressed that the memorandum would not restore access to the single market or prejudge decisions on equivalence, where one side recognised the other’s regulations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.