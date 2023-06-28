Police In Ibiza Hunt Driver With British Plates After Fatal Hit And Run Kills Cyclist

A well-known local cyclist and triathlete was killed yesterday while out riding with a friend, police are said to be closing in on the driver who immediately fled the scene.

At around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 27, 49-year-old triathlete Bernat Ribas, was killed while out cycling in Sant Josep, Ibiza. The driver of the vehicle, which carried British number plates, failed to stop after the incident, writes Periodico de Ibiza y Formentera.

The veteran triathlete was described as one of the pioneers of triathlon on the island of Ibiza and was an active member of sports clubs and regularly participated in competitions and events.

The fatal accident occurred in the Camí de Benimussa near the sa Capelleta fork, in the municipality of Sant Josep. The Guardia Civil is currently searching for the driver of a black Jeep Wrangler SUV convertible, with a British licence plate. It is reported that the vehicle suffered extensive damage to its front right-hand side.

According to reports from emergency services, after receiving the alarm of the event, a mobile UVI ambulance was mobilized to the scene of the collision. Sadly the cyclist’s injuries were so severe that he was later pronounced dead.

Ribas was well-known on the island, especially among fellow cycling and triathlon enthusiasts who was described by one as ‘a great person who loved the sport.’

Local Police Appeal To Public

Ibiza’s local police issued an appeal on Facebook: ‘WE ASK FOR YOUR COLLABORATION!

‘We’re searching for a vehicle that ran away and was involved in a traffic accident that resulted in a deceased bicyclist. The vehicle. . . POSSIBLY Jeep brand, Wrangler model (old model), red color, black and hooded. With UK or Netherlands plate, with damage to the top right area (copilot side).

‘If you have information of interest or observe the presence of a vehicle with these features, you can contact the Civil Guard. . .or the local police of the municipality where you have located the possible wanted vehicle. Thanks for your collaboration and interest.’

Tributes To Cyclist’s Family

In conclusion the police extended their sympathies to the bereaved: ‘To the family of the deceased cyclist from the Local Police of Sant Josep, we would like to extend our deepest condolences RIP.’

Ibiza Town Mayor, Rafa Triguero tweeted: ‘On two wheels there is not just one cyclist, there are many lives of many families on the bicycle. Today we received another sad news, not many years after the loss of Dani. My deepest condolences to family, friends and the Biker collective.’