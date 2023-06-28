Public Asked To Vote On Irish Passport Design

By John Ensor • 28 June 2023 • 14:56

Irish Passport stock image. Credit: Ddfa.ie

The Irish passport is to undergo a re-design, and authorities are seeking input from its citizens on what they think it should feature.

On Wednesday, June 28 the invitation was thrown open by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs to Irish Passport holders for them to have their say on its new design, with the focus being on the county’s iconic plants and animals.

The current passport design is 10 years old. It is recommended by the International Civil Aviation Authority that passport documents are often updated so as to incorporate the newest security features.

The website invites the public to choose from a list of 40 animals and plants that they feel should be included: ‘We would like to get the public’s input on choosing aspects of Ireland’s diverse natural environment, particularly our flora and fauna, to help shape a key part of the passport design.’

The voting process will remain open until July 12. It is a quick five-minute process, with participants asked to choose their top three picks from four pages of options. Anyone taking part in the anonymous survey simply need to give their age, whether they hold an Irish passport and whether they live on the island of Ireland or elsewhere.

The first section takes the voter to a list of animals, from Connemara Pony, Wren and Irish Stoat to Irish Hare, Curlew, and Irish Wolfhound.

The list of fauna is equally diverse from St Patrick’s Cabbage, Blackthorn and Gorse to Bluebell, forget-Me-Not and Shamrock.

Anyone who doesn’t manage to find the animal or plant they’re looking for need not worry. At the end of the survey, there is an opportunity to add your own, or indeed, ‘other aspects of Ireland that you would like to see explored.’ One dog-loving applicant added, Irish Terrier, Irish Setter and Kerry Blue Terrier.

Once the design has been approved for manufacture, the new passport is expected to be available before the end of 2025.