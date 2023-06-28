Summer Sparks Fly: San Juan Celebrations Light Up The Night In Axarquia

Big Update: Tottenham Hotspur Could Soon Lose 'Exceptional' Talent Amid Huge Bid Close
By Betty Henderson • 28 June 2023 • 10:22

Crowds lined the beach to enjoy Nerja's San Juan bonfire. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

AXARQUIA’S towns came alive on Friday, June 23, as they welcomed the summer season with vibrant celebrations to mark the festival of San Juan. 

Nerja

Among the highlights, Nerja’s Burriana Beach emerged as an epicentre for San Juan celebrations in the town. The beach drew in throngs of local residents and visitors eager to embrace one of the year’s longest nights and welcome the sun-soaked months ahead.

The San Juan celebrations began with an electrifying performance by the famous group Los Gambones del Castillo, igniting the atmosphere before a performance by Proyecto Mandarina.

At the stroke of midnight, organisers lit the grand bonfire which burned a captivating ‘júa’ effigy representing traditional beach foods like sizzling sardines and paella.

councillor lights bonfire
Councillors lit the giant bonfire in Nerja. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

The night sky lit up with stunning fireworks, adding a touch of magic to the celebration. In keeping with tradition, many wrote wishes on paper and tossed them into the crackling flames, sending their desires out into the universe.

firework in nerja
The epic firework display illuminated the night sky.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja
crowds party on Nerja's beach
Burriana Beach was packed out for San Juan
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

Torrox

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Torrox, the San Juan enchantment continued as more than five hundred revellers gathered at El Pontil.

Torches illuminated the path to Torrox’s River, where people soaked their heads according to local customs. After, more than 700 delicious San Juan doughnuts were handed out to festivalgoers.

mayor wets head in river
The Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina wets his head.
Photo credit: Óscar Medina Espana
mayor hands a doughnut to a woman in pink
The Mayor hands out traditional doughnuts in Torrox
Photo credit: Óscar Medina Espana

Torre del Mar

Torre del Mar, known as the musical hub of Axarquia during San Juan, once again lived up to its reputation. The streets came alive with laughter, music, and the aroma of delicious food.

fish skewers on bonfire
Torre del Mar’s beaches were filled with the aroma of sardine skewers.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Vélez-Málaga
crowd listens to music
Crowds showed out in force for Torre del Mar’s San Juan musical shows.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Vélez-Málaga

Another highlight of the San Juan celebrations was the ‘júas’ contest, with the Peña el Antifaz emerging as the winners.  Their creation met its fiery fate, before a magnificent fireworks display that painted the night sky.

Contest winners collected their prize.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Vélez-Málaga

