Texan Twist: Macharaviaya To Celebrate American 4th of July With Texas-Themed Party

By Betty Henderson • 28 June 2023 • 13:59

The unusual celebration links the Axarquia town with the USA Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Macharaviaya

ONE Axarquia town is preparing to celebrate a unique annual tradition this weekend. Macharaviaya will celebrate the traditional American holiday of the 4th of July with a focus on Texas this year.

The event, which honours Bernardo de Gálvez, a Spanish military officer and hero of the American Revolution, will take place on Saturday, July 1 in the town starting at 8:30pm.

The Mayor of Macharaviaya, Antonio Campos, along with other local officials, launched the event last week, revealing the exciting plans for this year’s celebration. The town celebrates the American holiday each year in memorial of the role that the Spanish official played in it.

Campos also highlighted Spain’s significant role in the American Revolution, initially providing covert assistance and later getting directly involved in the conflict.

The town’s historical charm and well-preserved architecture provide a picturesque backdrop for Saturday’s event. Visitors will have the opportunity to travel back in time as they enjoy an exciting historical reenactment, transporting them to the America of the 18th century.

The celebrations will include live American-style music, a parade, and the ceremonial raising of flags, with the national anthems of Spain, the United States of America, and Texas playing loudly. A historical reenactment of the arrival of Bernardo de Gálvez in New Orleans will follow before a spectacular fireworks display.

Another highlight of the celebration will be the arrival of a delegation from the Texas House of Representatives, who will give a speech in honour and appreciation of both Bernardo de Gálvez and the town of Macharaviaya. The gesture will strengthen the lasting bond between the Spanish town and the American state of Texas, which is even home to ‘Galveztown’.