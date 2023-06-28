US Senator Admits America Own Countless Amounts Of UFOs

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 June 2023 • 18:20
US to hold historic public hearing on UFOs - now called Unexplained Aerial Sightings. Image: Albert Antony/Unsplash
US Senator, Marco Rubio, has revealed that he’s heard first-hand from people within the Pentagon about how the USA has a dedicated area for crashed and retrieved unidentified flying objects.
For many years now, people all around the world have spoken about another life form outside of Earth and given how big the universe and our galaxy is, that is certainly a plausible thought that many agree with.
People all over the world have reported sightings of UFOs and while these are usually disregarded as fake images and perhaps even fake news, the USA have started to take sightings more seriously in recent years with some even being explored by senior officials.
It would make sense that we humans are not the only people living in this universe given how massive it is, but as of yet, nobody has ever been able to have contact or show for definite, that there are other living things.
Now though, Rubio – who is a US Senator – has dropped some groundbreaking news that people inside the Pentagon have told him the US has a private location where they store any UFOs that have crash landed in America.
“A lot of these people came to us even before these protections were in the law for whistleblowers to come forward,” Rubio told NewsNation Monday.
“I’m not trying to be evasive, but I am trying to be protective of these people.
“Some of these people still work in the government, and frankly, a lot of them are very fearful,’ the Florida Republican noted, ‘fearful of their jobs, fearful of their clearances, fearful of their career, and some frankly are fearful of harm coming to them.”
It’s not just what Rubio has said and the outlandish comments that could have people concerned or perhaps excited, but also the fact that he claims so many highs senior officials within the Pentagon have given these account about UFOs and that they do indeed exist in America.
Rubio went on to add: “So, you do ask yourself, ‘What incentive would so many people, with that kind of qualification, have to come forward and make something up?”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.