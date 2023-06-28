By Betty Henderson • 28 June 2023 • 12:34

George proudly wears his Zac and Bruno shirt after his health scare. Photo credit: Zac Black

IN A story that goes to show the power of music, Marbella music sensation Zac Black found himself deeply moved by a young fan.

Zac found out on Monday, June 26, that his fan, George, had been discharged from hospital after facing a challenging battle with illness.

The odds had been stacked against him, and George’s family was worried for him, but he overcame the health scare to the relief of his family and friends.

In another touching turn, George told all of his nurses and doctors about his love for his favourite musicians, Zac and Bruno.

And, to the surprise and delight of all, George turned up to see Zac, accompanied by his delighted parents, proudly sporting his Zac and Bruno T-shirt.

Zac was overcome with emotion at seeing his fan, especially when George explained that he loves the musical pair because they make people happy.

In response, Zac exclaimed, “We love you even more”, thanking George for being their number one fan.

After Zac took to Facebook to share his story, support poured in from the community, wishing George a rapid recovery.