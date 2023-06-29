Air Passenger Stuck In Edinburgh For THREE Days

By John Ensor • 29 June 2023 • 10:30

Edinburgh Airport. Credit: Edinburgh Airport/Facebook.com

Owing to an administration mix-up, one man in Edinburgh has been stranded for three days, and all he wants to do is take a flight to visit his sister in Canada who is ill in hospital.

Fifty-one-year-old Iyare Ehis has been stranded for three days, in Edinburgh, after being denied access by Air Canada, despite having shelled out nearly £2,000, writes Edinburgh Live, June 28.

The deadlock with Air Canada has been ongoing since Monday, and after buying three separate tickets he is still no nearer to getting to Toronto to see his poorly sister.

Ehis’ woes began on Monday when he was refused boarding for his initial flight, which involved a stop in Washington. The desperate traveller didn’t have the correct visa for the transit stop as the US and Canada require different paperwork.

Frustrating as it was, Iyare realised that he would have to come up with an alternative plan if he was to make the trip to Toronto, where his hospitalised sister is seriously ill.

He commented: ‘I cannot believe I need a different visa for a one-hour transit in America There was no clear sign of this when I booked the ticket last week.’

Explaining his predicament he went on: ‘I’m just so desperate to get to my sister. There is no family there to see her. I haven’t been able to speak to her and she’s not strong enough to come to the phone.’

Air Canada refunded £500 of his £686 ticket, which was then put towards a direct flight to Toronto costing £869. However, it appears the booking was unsuccessful.

Ehis, who works as a recruitment consultant then says he received confirmation that the money would be refunded and that the next step would be to buy another ticket for the same flight. This time the ticket cost £914.

All seemed to be going well when he went to catch the plane the next day, but once again he hit a brick wall. The traveller explained that the Air Canada records showed both tickets on their system, which they suspected to be fraudulent activity, once again he was told he was not allowed to get on board.

Venting his frustration, Iyare said: ‘. . .they say that they suspect fraud because I have two tickets? I’m angry. I’m mad, I’m frustrated. The way they have spoken to me is disgusting. No wonder I’m upset when I have tried three times to get to my ill family and every time they tell me no. It’s awful.’

Reportedly, his exasperation got the better of him which led to conversations with the police. The officers sympathised with him, and even took it upon themselves to contact Air Canada, although they too gave up after waiting for over an hour to be connected to a representative.

The latest news from Air Canada is they are looking into the issue.