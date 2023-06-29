Almost 6km Of Tailbacks On Costa Del Sol Motorway After Car Catches Fire On A-7

By Chris King • 29 June 2023 • 20:03

Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

Tailbacks of almost 6km occurred on the A-7 motorway near the Costa del Sol city of Marbella after a car burst into flames following a collision.

According to the 112 Emergency Service of Andalucia, the incident happened at around 4 pm this Thursday, June 29. Three vehicles were involved in a collision according to the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT).

Specifically, the accident took place at Km 1,023 of the Autovía del Mediterráneo A-7 where the road passes through Mijas municipality, near El Chapparal beach, heading in the direction of Malaga.

The 112 Emergency Service of Andalucia indicated that there had been no injuries as a result of the accident. However, the DGT reported that ‘up to 6 Km of retentions’ had occurred. Normal traffic flow was resumed by 5 pm though.

A car caught fire on the AP-7 near Marbella

A second incident took place on the AP-7 motorway near the city of Marbella. A vehicle travelling in the direction of Algeciras caught fire and burned out at around 3:15 pm, according to malagahoy.es.

The 112 coordinating centre immediately deployed the Fire Brigade and Guardia Civil patrols to the location. No injuries were reported by the emergency services and ‘there were no traffic cuts or retentions’. The passengers of the burnt car were said to have got ‘safely out of the car’.

Two people died in Coin after a lorry crashed into a car

Earlier today, another accident occurred at Km 14 of the A-355 in the municipality of Coín. A lorry collided head-on with a car at around 6 am, resulting in the death of two 26-year-olds.

A 61-year-old man was also transferred to the Virgen de la Victoria Clinical Hospital in Malaga, as reported by the 112 Andalucia Emergency services.

🔴Dos fallecidos y un herido en un accidente entre un camión y un coche en Coín, #Málaga. Audio 🎙️ y más detalles, 👇 https://t.co/dkwzcF9gxx — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) June 29, 2023

An ambulance from the 061 emergency services was immediately deployed to the location, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil and an appliance from the Provincial Fire Brigade. The lorry burst into flames as a result of the impact but this was promptly dealt with by the firefighters before it could spread.