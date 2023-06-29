Axarquia NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquia region

By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 9:04

Torrox council welcomed a new team of lifeguards. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrox

Global gatherings

ALCAUCIN Council has announced that it will soon run meetings for all foreign residents in the town. From Saturday, July 1, an English, Spanish and Dutch-speaking councillor will be available at the Town Hall. For more information, contact: wendy@alcaucin.es

Pit stop

THE mobile ITV motorcycle check-up unit is returning to Almunecar’s Paseo Blas Infante on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. Motorcycles older than 3 years old need an inspection every 2 years. Book at www.itvcita.com or call 959999999.

Social chats

A LIVELY social group is welcoming new members. The social group meets in Torre Del Mar every Friday at 1pm at Bodega La Barraca on Calle Bahia. Guests are welcome to meet like-minded people, and have fun, light-hearted conversations.

Making waves

TORROX has welcomed a new delegation of 19 lifeguards for the summer season. The team arrived for their first day of work on Saturday, June 24 and have received state-of-the-art training and equipment to keep residents and visitors safe.

Drivers’ delight

RINCON de la Victoria has welcomed a new public car park in the town centre, offering 300 spaces for residents and visitors. Managed by ADISMA, the car park operates 24/7 with a maximum daily cost of €1 per day.

Summer sweep

ALMUNECAR is gearing up for summer with a revised rubbish collection timetable which began on Monday, June 26. Residents are advised to put out their refuse between 4pm and 6pm, to allow for collection before 9pm, to avoid disruptions during the evening.