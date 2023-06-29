Axarquia NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquia region

By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 9:04
Torrox council welcomed a new team of lifeguards.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrox
Global gatherings
ALCAUCIN Council has announced that it will soon run meetings for all foreign residents in the town. From Saturday, July 1, an English, Spanish and Dutch-speaking councillor will be available at the Town Hall. For more information, contact: wendy@alcaucin.es
Pit stop
THE mobile ITV motorcycle check-up unit is returning to Almunecar’s Paseo Blas Infante on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. Motorcycles older than 3 years old need an inspection every 2 years. Book at www.itvcita.com or call 959999999.
Social chats
A LIVELY social group is welcoming new members. The social group meets in Torre Del Mar every Friday at 1pm at Bodega La Barraca on Calle Bahia. Guests are welcome to meet like-minded people, and have fun, light-hearted conversations.
Making waves
TORROX has welcomed a new delegation of 19 lifeguards for the summer season. The team arrived for their first day of work on Saturday, June 24 and have received state-of-the-art training and equipment to keep residents and visitors safe.
Drivers’ delight
RINCON de la Victoria has welcomed a new public car park in the town centre, offering 300 spaces for residents and visitors. Managed by ADISMA, the car park operates 24/7 with a maximum daily cost of €1 per day.
Summer sweep
ALMUNECAR is gearing up for summer with a revised rubbish collection timetable which began on Monday, June 26. Residents are advised to put out their refuse between 4pm and 6pm, to allow for collection before 9pm, to avoid disruptions during the evening.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.