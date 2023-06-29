Baking a Difference: Second Annual Pie Fest Raises Stunning €1820 For Charity

By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 12:27

Rainy weather was no match for Pinar del Rey’s Pie Fest. Photo credit: Mary Maxima Finlay

IN a spectacular display of community support, the second annual Pie Fest in Pinar del Rey was a major triumph.

Organiser, Mary Maxima Finlay announced last week that the Pie Fest raised a staggering €1820 for the SOS Los Barrios dog refuge and Protectora Pulgosas.

The unique event, which took place on Sunday, June 18, was an incredible social afternoon and chance for guests to indulge in the classic British comfort food, pies.

Even the rain couldn’t dampen guests’ cheery spirit in the enchanting Pinar del Rey forest of San Roque as they were serenaded by the Love to Sing Costa del Sol choir under a ceiling of umbrellas at the Pie Fest.

The Love to Sing choir performed a stunning set list at the Pie Fest, through the rain storms and thunder, that even the birds couldn’t resist singing along with.

Mary took to Facebook to thank those who provided incredible raffle prizes for the Pie Fest. Prize donations included vouchers from Mirror Mirror hair salon, Isabella’s Cream Teas, The Hairy Lemon, a necklace from Karen O’Connor and a Pet Portrait voucher from Barbara Marie.

Janet Mottershead, Alison Dolan, and Isabel of Ola also contributed raffle prizes to the Pie Fest, as well as Finca Pacheco, who offered a weekend stay at their dog kennels.

Mary also thanked Stephen and Tony from Furniture Exchange, Brenda Marshall, and Dot Hamilton for playing their part in the Pie Fest.

The Pie Fest was made possible by the selfless volunteers who went above and beyond to serve the guests.

Dot, Maggie, Celine, Ted, Wendy, Roza, Sharon, Emerson, Diones, and Terry all worked tirelessly to prepare the garden and waited on tables, serving a delicious three course meal, complete with pie mains.

Fiona also rose to the challenge, preparing delicious puddings for 83 guests at the Pie Fest.

The fabulous Pie Fest was also caught on camera by Sophie and Emma from Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun, so anyone who missed it will get a chance to relive the memory on TV.

After an afternoon of community spirit and support for local animal charities, the annual Pie Fest is sure to become an important date on the Costa del Sol’s social calendar.