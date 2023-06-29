British Driver Arrested After Fatal Hit And Run In Ibiza

By John Ensor • 29 June 2023 • 11:42

Cyclist Bernat Ribas, second from right. Credit: Club Esportui Master Team/Facebook.com

Following the death of a Spanish triathlete on the island of Ibiza on Tuesday, police have arrested the driver who fled the scene.

Late on Wednesday, June 28, officers from the Guardia Civil Guard arrested a man suspected to be the driver of the Jeep Wrangler that killed the 49-year-old Ibizan cyclist, Bernat Ribas, writes Periodica de Ibiza y Formentera.

According to local sources, the driver was arrested in Sant Antoni after turning himself in shortly before midnight.

The 35-year-old man, reportedly of British nationality, was arrested on suspicion of reckless homicide, leaving the scene of the accident, reckless driving and driving without authorization.

Following the fatal collision, which took place on the Camí de Benimussa, in Sant Josep,the driver of the vehicle left the scene. The impact was so severe that the cyclist, Bernat Ribas, died instantly. Ribas a well-known face in the island’s sporting circles was out riding with a fellow athlete, Toni Tur ‘Sopes’, who narrowly avoided the vehicle.

Investigating officers from the Traffic Accident Investigation and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Civil Guard located the Jeep some 15 hours later. It was found abandoned in a place near the Casita Verde, about 10 minutes from, the scene of the fatal accident.

The location of the car led to the identification of its owner. The investigators concentrated their search and the Guardia Civil intensified controls all over the island. Late on Wednesday, the suspect was brought to the Guardia Civil’s offices.

Bernat Ribas was a resident of Sant Agustín and an active sportsman, he loved cycling, triathlon, duathlon and athletics.

Ribas rode for a local club called CE Master Team, Its president and close friend said that he was ‘like a son’ to him. He lamented how over the years the roads have become more dangerous: ‘There is more and more incivility in Ibiza. Every day we go out to train we don’t know if we’re going to come back. It is not the first time that we have experienced something like this on the island and it will not be the last.’

In tribute to his friend he concluded: ‘Bernat was living his moment. He was winning races, enjoying himself, having a great time… Now we have a star in the sky that will illuminate all of us.’