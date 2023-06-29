By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 10:00

The S.E.A.R.CH. charity quiz was even filmed for a TV programme. Photo credit: Angi Kebbell-Mendez

Marbella’s drive

AS preparations ramp up for Marbella’s hosting of the Solheim Cup international golf event, the City Council has announced a shuttle bus service that will run throughout the tournament in September. The bus will take spectators to the Finca Cortesín.

Blooming winners

A CHARITY quiz hosted by Alan Boardman last week for the SEARCH Equine Association, was hailed as a huge success. ‘The Bloomers’ won the first place prize for their quiz skills in the event which was also filmed by Channel 5!

Summer supplies

COLLECTIVE Calling has released an urgent appeal for donations of summer clothing, homeware and toys for their San Pedro charity shop. Donations are accepted at Avenida Pablo Ruiz Picasso Locale 4 in San Pedro from 10am-2pm or 5pm-8pm. Call 711006961 for collection.

Slovakian stanzas

ESTEPONA’S poetry trail has a new addition with Ladislav Novomeský’s ‘Domingo’ in Plaza Blas Infante, reinforcing cultural ties with Slovakia. This addition expands the outdoor poetry collection, delighting tourists and connecting locals with the world of literature on the town’s streets.

Parking paradise

MARBELLA council announced the opening of 116 public parking spaces on a 4,500-square-metre plot on Gabriel García Márquez in Nueva Andalucia, adding to the existing 100 spaces. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz aims to deliver over 3,000 new spaces during her term.

Book bonanza

BENALMADENA libraries have kicked off the summer season by acquiring more than 950 new books in varied formats and for all audiences. From gripping novels to educational topics, they cater to diverse reading interests, ensuring endless entertainment during long summer days.