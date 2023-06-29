By Anna Ellis • 29 June 2023 • 11:31

Elche's Red Cross raising a smile with animal therapy. Image: Cruz Roja. Asamblea Local Elche / Facebook

It is increasingly demonstrated that animal-assisted therapies are beneficial.

This is agreed with by the Red Cross of Elche, which has launched a pioneering canine unit that will help people with depression, psychomotor problems, cerebral palsy, Alzheimer’s and even children whose mothers have suffered gender violence, recover the smile.

Four dogs specifically trained to interact with the elderly and children with different problems are the ones that make up this canine therapy unit and is the first operation that the Red Cross has nationwide.

The dogs and their owners are all Red Cross volunteers who have passed a course and have a diploma as a therapist to carry out this commendable function with people with different problems.

The love and affection of a dog have been proven to be capable of changing the state of mind of a child who is traumatised, or also getting an autistic or a youngster with cerebral palsy to improve their communication and, even, even verbalise better.

Dogs have been utilised as a therapeutic resource by many medical professionals over the last few centuries. In the late 1800s, Florence Nightingale observed that small pets helped reduce anxiety and improve recovery in children and adults living in psychiatric institutions.

Sigmund Freud began using his own pet dog to improve communication with his psychiatric patients in the 1930s.

More recently, Elaine Smith established the first therapy dog organisation in 1976 after observing the positive effects of dogs on hospital patients during her work as a registered nurse.

Any friendly breed of dog can be a therapy dog with a bit of training. Larger breeds like golden retrievers, standard poodles, St. Bernards, and Labradors are commonly used as therapy dogs. But smaller breeds like mini poodles and Pomeranians are good choices when the dog and the patient are sharing a small space.

The dog’s good demeanour may partially be a function of its breed, but it’s mostly dependent on how the dog is raised and how evenly its temperament develops. Prior to being accepted as therapy animals, dogs are tested and observed for their response to stimuli, such as loud or confusing noises, suddenly being grabbed, or even equipment, such as canes or wheelchairs.