Feria Fever: Caleta Fair Returns To Torre Del Mar With Fabulous Programme

By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 11:32

The community is excitedly preparing for their fair. Photo credit: Tenencia de Alcaldia de Torre del Mar

The Feria de Caleta traditional fair is back this week and promises to be a sensational event for all the community in Torre del Mar. The fair begins today on Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2, and promises something to appeal to visitors of all ages.

During a press conference last week, councillors David Segura and Lourdes Piña unveiled the thrilling lineup of activities planned for the Caleta Fair.

Segura shared his excitement, saying, “We are committed to making this fair a huge success, and we are drawing more visitors each year. Starting on Thursday, June 29, the fair will kick off with a ‘Children’s Day,’ offering affordable entry to the attractions”.

Some of the highlights of the fair include a traditional parade accompanied by the Town Band, a dinner for elderly members of the community with live performances by local choirs, and the eagerly anticipated Miss and Mister contests, which will award local young people in a pageant-style competition.

The fair will also feature fabulous musical performances by María Lozano and Evelyn Ríos.

With a delightful blend of music, culture, cuisine and entertainment for all ages, this year’s Caleta Fair promises to be an unforgettable experience.