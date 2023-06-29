Enjoy The Spanish Retirement Dream

By John Smith • 29 June 2023 • 12:48

Spain is a top option for retirement Credit: movingtospain.com

THERE is no question that many people, especially those with holiday homes in Spain were very upset by Brexit but there might just be a silver lining to what has been seen as a dark cloud.

Politicians in Spain, as well as several other European Countries are quite happy to have their cake and eat it which means that whilst they don’t want unemployed or unskilled Brits ignoring the rules and living under the tax radar, there is a section which is still welcome to come to settle.

For many white collar workers in the UK, a combination of State and Personal Pensions means that when compared to countries in Southern Europe, they are relatively well off and could become attractive settlers.

Australian couple Alison & Alastair not only moved to Spain but set up their own business https//movingtospain.com to offer a service to those thinking of taking their next big step and the couple have just published a new review of the best European countries for expats to retire in.

Southern Europe comes top of the list with Portugal in first place and close on its heels, Spain and Italy tying for second place.

The review analysed the cost of living, health care, average apartment prices, average annual sunshine hours, retirement visas, percentage of populations aged 65 and above, life expectancy, total blue flag sites and global peace index scores across every European country in order to reveal the best countries in Europe for retirement.

The main difference which gives Portugal the edge is the overall cost of living and price of property per square foot but with a higher average life expectancy as well as a much better Global Peace Index, Spain remains an attractive proposition.

So, if you can afford to live in Spain without working, you can apply for a Non-Lucrative Visa which has an initial life of one year, but you can apply for two additional two-year renewals, so a total of five years is allowed.

Once you have completed five years then you are able to apply for permanent residency with the added bonus that you can then legally work in Spain if you want to.

For 2023 you must be able to show that the main person applying can show that they will have an annual income of €28,800 and that any dependent will also receive €7,200 and this may be from pensions, investments, rental income or even royalties.

In theory, if you own a property in Spain or intend to purchase one then that should assist in the application, although it tends to depend upon whichever officer is reviewing the application.

So, if you want to move away from the UK or indeed any other non-EU country to somewhere where it is warm, welcoming, friendly and much cheaper, Spain is certainly a really good option.